Midday weather 3-23-2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Police chase 694E
-
Aiden's thank you
-
Deal Guy: $35 WiFi Streaming Camera
-
Section 8 debate in Minneapolis
-
Lowry Tunnel construction starts
-
Minneapolis Parks and Rec
-
High-speed freeway chase ends with suspect spin-out
-
Tragedy in London
-
Scammers target home buyers
-
Packed meeting in Shakopee over school budget mistakes
More Stories
-
Young mother sentenced in smothering of babyMar 23, 2017, 8:58 a.m.
-
Mpls. driver arrested after police chaseMar 22, 2017, 9:39 p.m.
-
Snow leopards make Como Zoo debutMar 22, 2017, 7:52 p.m.