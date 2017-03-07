Midday weather 3-7-2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Suspected tornado lashes out at Zimmerman
-
Dad leaves baby in frigid car while drinking
-
Diamond Reynolds appears in court on assault charge
-
Severe weather hits Minnesota in March
-
Woman hit by wood thrown by gorilla
-
Legislation aimed at helping save for a home
-
MN lawmakers join 'right to repair' fight
-
Wolves game postponed due to slick floor
-
Morning Weather 3-7
-
Child killer to be released Wednesday
More Stories
-
Man charged in Minnetonka parking ramp shootingMar. 7, 2017, 3:16 p.m.
-
Former deputy who killed wife, sister, dies of ALSMar. 7, 2017, 2:29 p.m.
-
Tornado confirmed near Zimmerman, earliest on recordMar. 7, 2017, 1:32 p.m.