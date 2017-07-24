Midday weather 7-24-2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mystery signs mock Twin Cities police
-
Mpls Somali leader calls out blow-back from Damond shooting
-
Hot Truck Tragedy: KENS 5 Eyewitness News team coverage - 7/23/17 @ 10 p.m.
-
People want answers after 'Snooty' the manatee dies from tragic accident
-
Controversy in the stands
-
Passenger describes surviving crash after car drove through bus
-
Chief Janee Harteau's bumpy history with MPD
-
Protesters shout down Mayor Hodges, take over press conference
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
Authorities ID bus passenger killed in crash
More Stories
-
Bullet hits windshield of ambulanceJul 24, 2017, 11:34 a.m.
-
Motorist charged in fatal Metro Transit bus crashJul 24, 2017, 1:17 p.m.
-
Driver orders Jimmy John's while stalled on I-35WJul 24, 2017, 11:03 a.m.