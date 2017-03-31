Midday Weather Forecast 3-31-17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Boy donates chore money to a farmer
-
Man fires gun at motorist in road rage incident
-
Blaine man accused of criminal sexual conduct
-
Deal Guy: Site Crashing Easter Chocolate Steal
-
Difference between REAL ID bills in House and Senate
-
WATCH: Lost bet has hilarious outcome
-
Paul Magers retires after 38 years
-
Former skinhead forms group to help others
-
Alex Stalock reflects on his first win with the Wild
-
Twins unveil new ballpark eats
More Stories
-
Authorities search for missing teenMar 31, 2017, 12:15 p.m.
-
Inmate charged with beating cult leader, causing…Mar 31, 2017, 11:13 a.m.
-
Interstate Collapse: I-85 closed after fire, partial…Mar 30, 2017, 5:36 p.m.