Midday Weather Forecast 4-10-17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Community mourns three St. Paul shooting victims
-
Man pulled off United Airways plane set for Louisville
-
Search intensifies for WI fugitive
-
Graduates of East Chain School buy it to save it
-
More flights cancelled and more possible for Delta Air Lines
-
Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Otis Nixon is missing
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Fatal rollover on Highway 169
-
Late morning weather forecast 4-10-17
-
Father, teenage daughters killed in shooting
More Stories
-
Suspect in triple homicide released from jailApr 10, 2017, 12:53 p.m.
-
Dylann Roof pleads guilty to state murder charges in…Apr 10, 2017, 12:07 p.m.
-
1 shot in UptownApr 10, 2017, 10:57 a.m.