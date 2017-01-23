Monday Afternoon Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Family makes million dollar donation to Be The Match
-
Highway 169 project begins Monday
-
Ashley Judd's speech at Women's March on Washington
-
Late morning weather 1-23-2017
-
Thousands attend pro-life rally in St. Paul
-
Midday weather 1-23-2017
-
Explore with Sven: Ecuador and the Galapagos
-
Thousands gather in MN, DC for Women's Marches
-
Driver charged with running down students
More Stories
-
Man arrested in murder of Mpls. grandmotherJan 23, 2017, 4:40 p.m.
-
Mpls. police fight crime with communityJan 23, 2017, 3:50 p.m.
-
Hennepin Theatre Trust 2017-18 season announcedJan 23, 2017, 3:06 p.m.