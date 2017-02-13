Monday Afternoon Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Blaine under another boil order, schools closed
-
KARE 11 Investigates wedding videographer after clients complain
-
Zach Parise's 3 year old son steals his post game interview
-
Girl hit by car, injured in Scandia
-
Oroville Dam area evacuated as spillway expected to fail
-
KARE 11 Investigates a St. Cloud wedding photography company with unhappy clients
-
KARE Classic: Charles Schulz's final Peanuts comic strip
-
MnDOT could be going high-tech for bridge inspections
-
St. Paul cuts down trees to fight infestation
-
Scarsella trial exhibits released
More Stories
-
Wis. man sentenced to life in prison for killing…Feb 13, 2017, 3:21 p.m.
-
Communities evacuated in lower levels of OrovilleFeb 12, 2017, 6:48 p.m.
-
LIVE UPDATES: Damaged Oroville Dam SpillwayFeb 13, 2017, 11:11 a.m.