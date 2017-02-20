Monday Noon Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Wisconsin mother killed, community mourning
-
Hundreds of fish found dead at Lake Minnetonka
-
MN man marks incredible cancer recovery
-
Truck falls through ice of Lake Michigan
-
Shots fired at Stargate Club in Mapelwood
-
21 People Fired After Day Without Immigrants
-
Morning Weather 2-20-2017
-
House to vote on Sunday liquor sales
-
Man receives face transplant 10 years after suicide attempt
-
Pedestrian struck and killed by train
More Stories
-
VIDEO: Maplewood fight involving machete, batFeb 20, 2017, 1:20 p.m.
-
St. Paul JCC evacuated after bomb threatFeb 20, 2017, 11:22 a.m.
-
21 fired after taking part in immigration protestFeb 20, 2017, 9:59 a.m.