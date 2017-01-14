Morning weather 1-14-2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Worries over genealogy website
-
Prince's divorce file made public
-
Dairy farm fire kills herd of cows in Elko
-
New developments in Prince's estate case
-
Paralympic swimmer Mallory Weggemann walks down the aisle
-
Mixed reactions after Wild mascot skit Thursday night
-
Police investigate fish house break-ins in north metro
-
Late evening forecast 1-13
-
BTN11: Bill would make freeway protesting a serious crime
-
Winter snow and ice DIY hacks
More Stories
-
1 dead, 2 injured in NE Minn. house fireJan 14, 2017, 9:59 a.m.
-
Deputy fatally shoots home invasion suspectJan 14, 2017, 9:21 a.m.
-
HyVee recalls store-branded candyJan 13, 2017, 2:34 p.m.