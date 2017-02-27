Morning Weather 2-27-2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Minnesotans remember Bill Paxton
-
Minnesota traditional Sunday "beer run" may soon be ending
-
Oldest player in college baseball is making the most of his second chance
-
Evening forecast 2-26
-
Giraffe Birth Facts
-
Dinner in a box: A sampling of meal kits
-
Truck plows into Endymion crowd.
-
Central Minn. family tackles concussions
-
Man charged in fatal shooting of neighbor
-
St. Paul police investigate 3 home invasions
More Stories
-
Trigger: Who shot the officer's wife?Nov. 3, 2016, 1:10 p.m.
-
'Make-A-Wish' boy Skypes with Luke SkywalkerFeb 26, 2017, 11:46 p.m.
-
MN Sunday liquor sales to cost WI border citiesFeb 26, 2017, 10:09 p.m.