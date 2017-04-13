Morning Weather 4-14-2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
The Original Deep Fried Cheese Curds at State Fair is closing up shop
-
New details about triple murder
-
New phone scam making its way across Twin Cities
-
Three measles cases confirmed in Hennepin County
-
What's the Mother of All Bombs?
-
Family, attorney of United Airlines passenger react
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Late evening forecast 4-13
-
Police investigating accidental Instagram live shooting
-
All 24 riders rescued after roller coaster stalls
More Stories
-
Letter: WI. fugitive threatens Easter violence at churchesApr 14, 2017, 6:34 a.m.
-
Gas station employees charged in sex with 14-year-old girlApr 13, 2017, 6:13 p.m.
-
3 measles cases confirmed in Hennepin CountyApr 13, 2017, 12:38 p.m.