Morning Weather 4-6-2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
What predators look for in children's photos
-
Drowning boy rescued by heroic construction workers
-
Fired St. Paul cop to be rehired after violent arrest
-
MSP airport reopened, no hazardous materials
-
#BTN11: Pepsi yanks controversial ad - KARE
-
Osceola Schools prepare for cuts
-
Study: Second opinions usually yield different diagnosis
-
Falcon Heights considering options on police contracts
-
MN companies take different stands on parental leave
-
Melissa Hortman won't apologize for 'white male card game' remark
More Stories
-
Falcon Heights considers its options on policingApr. 5, 2017, 10:29 p.m.
-
Black-owned credit union potentially coming to North MplsApr. 5, 2017, 9:28 p.m.
-
MSP Airport mall back open following evacuationApr. 5, 2017, 4:50 p.m.