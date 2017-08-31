Morning Weather 8-31-2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Victim speaks out on domestic abuse penalties
-
Bacon prices take a bite out of MN State Fair
-
Mom, baby reunited after flood rescue
-
What is the most popular vehicle in the U.S.?
-
Infant swept away in Harvey's floodwaters
-
Late evening 8-30
-
State finds aides abused dementia patient for 3 to 4 hours
-
Cheap eats at the Minnesota State Fair: What can you get for $5 or less?
-
Plymouth Police Dept. working to build trust with community
-
Vigil, search for answers after death of Fargo woman
More Stories
-
Police investigate deadly shooting in Seven Corners areaAug 31, 2017, 5:13 a.m.
-
Gophers kick off Fleck era on Thursday nightAug 31, 2017, 5:32 a.m.
-
Plymouth Police proactive in connecting with communityAug 30, 2017, 4:49 p.m.