Morning Weather 9-21-2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Alexandria kidnapping suspect may have assaulted a woman before
-
Family gives thanks after child is found safe
-
VERIFY: Did a lineman have a drink dumped on him?
-
Teen fights for life after allergic reaction
-
Tackle Cancer: Augsburg football player's inspiring story
-
Land O' Lakes creates contest for agricultural drone technology
-
University of St. Thomas junior killed in crash
-
Taco Bell to get rid of drive-through, add alcohol at some new locations
-
New help for Twin Cities veterans struggling with homelessness
-
Late evening forecast 9-20
More Stories
-
MN teen fights for life after peanut allergy reactionSep 20, 2017, 7:43 p.m.
-
Child found after massive search, family thankfulSep 20, 2017, 7:39 a.m.
-
Housing for homeless veterans opens near Ft. SnellingSep 20, 2017, 5:56 p.m.