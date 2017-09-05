Morning Weather 9-5-2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Second muskie attack on northern Minnesota's Island Lake in 2 months
-
Man saved in St. Croix River rescue after falling nearly 100 feet
-
Trump expected to end program for "Dreamers"
-
Parents remember baby boy with bench at state fair
-
Hurricane Irma forecast
-
State fair attendance could hit 2 million for first time
-
White pine passion continues for north woods lumber family
-
Minnehaha Academy dedicates new temporary school
-
Several communities forced to evacuate due to Eagle Creek Fire
-
Woman pulls gun at Walmart
More Stories
-
2 bodies found inside an Orono homeSep. 5, 2017, 5:24 a.m.
-
White pine passion continues for north woods lumber familySep. 4, 2017, 9:54 p.m.
-
Minnehaha Academy dedicates temporary schoolSep. 4, 2017, 9:49 p.m.