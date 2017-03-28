Morning Weather Forecast 3-29-17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fatal motorcycle crash shuts down I-35
-
Video released of traffic officer hit by car
-
A stranger emailed me a warning about blood clots. Days later, my friend died from one.
-
Bumblebee delays road construction
-
New Prague HS cancels play
-
Effect of climate change order on Minnesota
-
Boy, 2, abducted in Mpls. found safe, suspect in custody
-
Fallout over United pass passenger dress code
-
Controversial bills move forward at MN Capitol
-
Man mauled by St. Paul K-9 to receive historical settlement
More Stories
-
How will Trump's coal executive order impact Minnesota?Mar 28, 2017, 10:28 p.m.
-
How a Japanese weapon led to the birth of modern…Mar 28, 2017, 8:18 p.m.
-
Ford to invest $1.2 billion in Michigan plantsMar 28, 2017, 9:09 a.m.