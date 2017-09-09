Morning weather forecast 9-9-17

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Wayzata police officer struck, killed while removing debris from Hwy. 12
-
Kidnapping suspect accused of sexual assault in 2015
-
Equifax hack: What are your legal options?
-
Hurricane Irma: What to expect in a category 5 storm
-
'He said that he's proud of me': Evie Clair on her dad
-
MN family concerned for loved ones in Irma's path
-
Jasmine Block's mother shares abduction story
-
Sign from Mother Nature Convinces Minnesotan to Evacuate
-
Police: Alexandria teen was held for weeks
-
A deeper look at perfect A.C.T. scores
More Stories
-
Man shot and killed while driving in MinneapolisSep. 9, 2017, 5:07 a.m.
-
Supreme Court backs Dayton veto of Legislature budgetSep. 8, 2017, 3:26 p.m.
-
Submit a photo to 'Tackle Your Tailgate'Sep 10, 2016, 2:19 p.m.