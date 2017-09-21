Thursday Night Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Alexandria kidnapping suspect may have assaulted a woman before
-
Teen fights for life after allergic reaction
-
What To Do If You're Impacted By Equifax Hack?
-
Family gives thanks after child is found safe
-
RAW VIDEO: Missing hunter rescued in Pine County
-
Tackle Cancer: Augsburg football player's inspiring story
-
Land O' Lakes creates contest for agricultural drone technology
-
University of St. Thomas junior killed in crash
-
Taco Bell to get rid of drive-through, add alcohol at some new locations
-
HCMC talks food allergies with Lou Raguse
More Stories
-
Hudson woman paints business pink, city issues code letterSep 21, 2017, 8:02 p.m.
-
Fore Fun: Topgolf coming to Twin CitiesSep 21, 2017, 4:17 p.m.
-
Missing hunter found after 3 days in wooded areaSep 21, 2017, 3:46 p.m.