Go on the hunt for springs

The Minnesota DNR needs the public's help finding and mapping springs across the state. (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - As rain falls from the sky, it either ends up in our lakes and rivers or gets absorbed into the ground.

But what goes in must come out, and the spot where it comes out is called a spring. That is what the Minnesota DNR needs the public's help to find.

"The power of people to add more locations to our inventory," said Jim Berg, DNR Research Scientist. "It's a big state. We can't really possibly inventory the entire state by ourselves."

Berg said the time is right to go out and look.

"The vegetation is down, the leaves are off the trees," Berg said. "Water coming out of the ground is much easier to see."

When you see a spring, the DNR has an app you can use to log it in their system, along with some instructions on how to report the spring sighting.

"There is this mysterious water coming up out of the ground," Berg said. "Most people are sort of fascinated by that. So springs in their own right have a right to exist from an aesthetic point of view, and from a sense-of-place point of view."

Mapping these springs is also important because when future development happens, it allows these areas to be protected.

