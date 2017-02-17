Headed onto the ice this weekend? Use care

Ice conditions on metro lakes will be deteriorating this weekend and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is advising anglers to use their common sense. (Photo: KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS - Ice conditions on metro lakes will be deteriorating this weekend and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is advising anglers to use their common sense.

According to Lisa Dugan with the DNR, anglers are encouraged to remove their ice houses from metro area lakes this weekend. However, the final deadline to remove dark houses, fish houses and portables from lakes in the metro remains unchanged and is still March 6.

Before you decide to trek it out to your favorite lake this weekend, here are some safety tips, courtesy of Steve Pennaz, host of "Lake Commandos" on the Sportsman Channel.

Do not drive your car or truck onto the ice. Consider a snowmobile or ATV instead.

Avoid shorelines.

Avoid areas along streams or channels with currents running underneath.

Wear a life jacket.

Bring ice picks with you.

