ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Hurricane Irma has weakened to a Category 3, 125-mph storm Saturday morning.

The hurricane hit Cuba's north coast overnight, causing it lose some of its intensity. However, a 125-mph storm is just that: a life-threatening hurricane with the potential to cause destructive damage.

Irma is about 175 miles south of Miami as of the 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, update from the National Hurricane Center. It is moving west at 9 mph.

The minimum central pressure is 941 mb.

List: Hurricane Irma evacuation notices, shelters in Tampa Bay

Track the tropics: Download the 10News app

Related: Hurricane season: What's a watch, what's a warning?

Numerous hurricane warnings and watches are in effect, including the Tampa Bay region and all of south Florida. This means people can expect hurricane-force winds in excess of 74 mph within the next 36 hours.

A complete rundown of watches and warnings is available, here: Hurricane-force winds expected across Tampa Bay; warnings in effect

As Irma's track continues to shift west, the impacts to Tampa Bay continue to grow.

The biggest impacts of this storm are damaging winds and storm surge. Winds up to 120 mph are possible, especially late Sunday into early Monday morning. So, too, are the possibility of quick spin-up tornadoes.

A 5-9 foot storm surge is possible starting late Saturday into Sunday for southwest Florida. About 5-7 feet are possible in Tampa Bay.

Here are the potential impacts from Hurricane Irma -- and when they're possible. (Photo: 10Weather)

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV