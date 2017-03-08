Iconic statue 'injured' by North Shore winds

A big chunk of Pierre the Voyageur, an iconic North Shore statue, is now missing after wicked winds lashed out at Two Harbors and other communities across Minnesota on Monday. (Photo: KBJR)

TWO HARBORS, Minn. - Visitors pulling into Two Harbors on Lake Superior's North Shore Tuesday were greeted by Pierre the Voyageur, as they have been for the past 57 years.

But he wasn't 100 percent.

A big chunk of the iconic statues arm is now missing, a victim of Monday's wicked winds that lashed out at Two Harbors and other communities across Minnesota.

Mom sends photo of Pierre the Pants-less Voyageur in Two Harbors, MN, who had his arm ripped off by high winds today. Brutal! pic.twitter.com/OZFDI6OklM — Jason Weidemann (@fiveoclockbot) March 8, 2017

Pierre's right arm holds a paddle, and weighs an estimated 300 pounds or so. Staff at the Earthwood Inn, where he has stood for the past 6 years or so, were alerted to the voyageur's injury by passing motorists on Highway 61. They're not sure yet what methods will be used to repair Pierre, or how much it will cost, but Earthwood Inn owner Sandra Fritz tells the Duluth News Tribune they'll do what it takes.

“We’ll definitely restore him, put him back together. We love Pierre, so we’ll get him all mended up and back to normal,” Fritz told the tribune.

The statue is made of railroad ties, rebar and concrete. Another of Pierre's quirks is that while his top half is covered by what appears to be a cloak made of fur, he does not appear to be wearing pants of any sort.

High winds disarmed Pierre the Pantsless Voyageur in Two Harbors. No, really. https://t.co/ZpA795Pjo4 — Aaron Brown (@minnesotabrown) March 8, 2017

