Icy weather (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS -- Our first chance at freezing rain and icy roads is coming on a big travel day for many of us.

As we get ready to hit the road to be with friends or family, here is what we are thinking regarding the freezing rain and snow on Christmas Day.

6 a.m. - 9 a.m. -- Drizzle and light rain moving in from the south. Temperatures will be at or below freezing.

9 a.m. - 12 p.m. -- Freezing rain likely. Ice accumulations will be 0.1 and 0.2 which is enough to give our roads and sidewalks a glazing of ice.

12 p.m. - 3 p.m. -- Freezing rain becomes just rain. This occurs as temperatures go from below to above freezing. Temperatures will then continue to warm up into the evening. Freezing rain is still likely across Northern Minnesota. Wind speeds pick up to 2 to 30 mph, gusts will be between 40 and 50 mph!

3 p.m. - 9 p.m. -- Showers and possibly a thunderstorm possible for the rest of the evening. Temperatures stay near 35 degrees in the Twin Cities. Snow is possible across northwestern Minnesota.

9 p.m. - 11 p.m. -- Storm wraps up, wintry mix continues up north.

In the afternoon, wind speeds will reach their peak. If our trees become coated in a heavy layer of ice, we may see power outages.

Travel will be difficult with this freezing rain, so avoid travel if possible, or plan on a much slower than normal commute. Keep an eye on road conditions as they will be up-to-date all day.

MN DOT Road Conditions

WI DOT Road Conditions