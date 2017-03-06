Likely tornado, hail hit Minnesota in March

Hail in Cokato. (Photo: Pennie Goodin)

MINNEAPOLIS - A line of severe weather rolled through parts of Minnesota Monday evening, prompting several tornado watches and warnings.

A likely tornado near Princeton has downed trees and power lines and ripped off part of a roof. Law enforcement reported the tornado in east-central Minnesota, about 44 miles northwest of Minneapolis, late Monday afternoon.

National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Krause says if confirmed, the tornado would be the earliest in the year ever for Minnesota. He says the previous record was a tornado on March 18, 1968, near St. James, in southern Minnesota.

The storms brought with them high winds and hail ranging in size. Tamela Schultz posted a Facebook video of the hail late Monday afternoon in Hutchinson.

A spotter measured a hailstone of 4 inches near Cokato. The weather service says a wind gust of 62 mph was reported near Pierz in central Minnesota. In southeastern Minnesota, a large grain elevator collapsed in Clarks Grove, and there were numerous reports of building damage.

