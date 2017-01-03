Workplace death investigated in Shakopee

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

SHAKOPEE, Minn. - Federal investigators are looking into a workplace accident that left a man dead in Shakopee Monday night.

Shakopee Police were dispatched at approximately 9:15 p.m. to Rahr Malting on reports of a medical situation. The caller reported that an employee had fallen into a grain bin.

Officers arrived on scene, and found the victim deceased in the grain bin. At this point there is no indication of suspicious circumstances, and investigators say it appears to have been an accidental fall. No other employees saw the man fall into the bin, and it is unclear how log he was in the bin before being discovered by coworkers.

The victim is identified only as a 58-year-old male from South St. Paul. His name, and the exact cause of death will be released by the Hennepin County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators from the The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will be on site at Rahr Malting looking into the cause of the incident.

Shakopee Police officials are expressing sympathy to the family and employees at Rahr Malting.