Meteor reports swamp Wis. authorities

Residents across parts of Wisconsin and Illinois were awakened by what weather authorities are calling a meteor. (Photo: Thomas Pozarski - USA Today Network-Wis.)

FOND DU LAC - Many residents across Wisconsin were shaken awake early Monday by a loud noise and a flash of light.

In several community Facebook groups, people from all over the area shared their reactions to the noise and light, ranging from not hearing it at all to being shaken out of bed by it.

Initial reports suggest a meteor flashed across the sky in parts of Wisconsin and Illinois. In a video shared with the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin from Plover, Thomas Pozarski's business security camera captured the meteor at 1:25 a.m.

RELATED: Huge meteor streaks across Midwest sky

SUBSCRIBE NOW: Follow us today on YouTube

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan posted the submitted video from Plover and another from Lisle, Ill. to their social media accounts and the Fond du Lac Police posted on Twitter that they received multiple reports, and some of their officers had seen it as well.

Meteor likely detected by NWS Doppler radar. Radar capture at 1:29 AM. pic.twitter.com/zeUKCQ3zAU — Jeff Last (@JeffLast) February 6, 2017

National Weather Service meteorologist JJ Wood confirmed the posts he's seen on social media best describe a meteor, which appeared around 1:25 a.m.

While most people saw a bright flash of light, only some heard a loud "boom" four to five minutes after the light, Wood said.

"They're all kind of the same," Wood said. "You see a bright flash. Sometimes you can even see a streak or a fireball going across the sky quickly."

Fox Crossing Police received a “gazillion” phone calls early Monday following the flash and bang.

“Our night shift lieutenant said that it basically lit up the sky like daylight,” said Jason Weber, community liaison officer.

The department periodically receives calls about loud bangs, Weber said, but nothing like this.

While Wood can't confirm that the meteor hit the surface, he said that if it did, it would have hit somewhere in central Lake Michigan.

The American Meteor Society, which monitors meteor showers, received over 185 reports of a green fireball from parts of Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, Ohio, Iowa, Kentucky, New York and Ontario.

While small amounts of space matter don't enter the Earth's atmosphere every day, Wood said it occurs more often than people think.

"In one spot, they're relatively rare, but overall, they're not all that uncommon across the world."



USA Today Network-Wis.