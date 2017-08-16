Multiple tornado touchdowns reported SW of Twin Cities

Tornado spotted around 5:10 p.m. in Nicollet County on Aug. 16, 2017. (Photo: Logan Hoehn)

MANKATO, Minn. - Multiple tornado touchdowns were reported southwest of the Twin Cities Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Around 4:30 p.m., the NWS issued a tornado warning for Nicollet County. Just before 5 p.m., law enforcement confirmed to the NWS that a tornado was on the ground over Nicollet, or 12 miles east of New Ulm, moving north at 25 mph.

Later, the NWS reported a trained spotter reported a tornado on the ground three miles south of Nicollet moving NNW. A third touchdown was reported in the same area.

As the system moved NNW, law enforcement and trained storm spotters reported tornados near New Sweden and Gaylord.

The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office reports a farm south of Nicollet, near the intersection of County Road 23 and County Road 25, sustained damage. Nicollet County is asking residents who have any structural damage from the storms to call (507) 931-1570.

A tornado watch remains in effect for areas south and west of Minneapolis until 10 p.m.

Two seperate cells produced 6 tornado preliminary reports since 5:30pm. Stay tuned for more details. #kare11weather pic.twitter.com/hDo2cdj6hR — Belinda Jensen (@BelindaKARE11) August 16, 2017

