NASA rover marks 13 years on Mars

Let's wish "Opportunity" a happy 13th birthday! (Photo: NASA)

MINNEAPOLIS - NASA's Mars Exploration Rovers "Spirit" and "Opportunity," launched in 2003 and arrived at the planet in 2004.

The surface of Mars is a harsh place; temperatures at night drop to 140 below zero and dust storms can completely block visibility. Because of this, NASA engineers designed these rovers to last for 90 SOLS, or 90 Martian days...and one of them is still going!

It took six years for the "Spirit" rover to malfunction and lose communication with Earth. The second rover, "Opportunity," now 13, is still on its marathon mission with a total of 27.21 miles on the odometer.

NASA's "Opportunity" rover has been able to explore various large craters, studied layered rocks to see into the planets' past, even discovering salt deposits in the soils that indicate water was once present on the surface of the planet.

Looking ahead, NASA is sending the rover to a water-carved gully to understand more about the planet's past. Let's wish "Opportunity" a happy 13th birthday and hope it's as cooperative in its teenage years on Mars.

For more on NASA's Mars Exploration Rovers and it's other Missions to the red planet, visit: http://mars.nasa.gov/

