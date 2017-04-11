KARE
Close

National Geographic: Astronomers may have first picture of black hole

KARE 10:21 PM. CDT April 11, 2017

Astronomers may finally have pictures of a black hole, according to National Geographic.

National Geographic reported the development Tuesday. More specifically, the hoped-for picture is of the region surrounding the black hole.

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories