Maria picks up steam, now has winds at 125mph

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Despite three tropical systems moving about the Atlantic, Hurricane Maria is the one to watch for any potential impacts to Florida.

Maria has rapidly intensified to a 125 mph, Category 3 hurricane as of the 2pm Monday, Sept. 18, advisory from the National Hurricane Center. It is about 60 miles east of Martinique and is moving west-northwest at 10 mph.

The last reported minimum central pressure is 959 mb. NOAA's Hurricane Hunters found a lower pressure with the storm compared to the last update, meaning Maria is getting stronger.

Several islands -- many of which were ravaged by Hurricane Irma earlier in the month -- are under a hurricane warning: the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guadeloupe, Dominica, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat and Martinique. Hurricane watches, in addition to tropical storm warnings and watches, are in effect as well.

Maria is forecast to sweep across the islands before a possible midweek landfall as a major, Category 3 or higher hurricane in Puerto Rico.

It's expected Maria will take a turn to the north and east away from Florida and any possible U.S. impacts. However, the forecast uncertainty grows later in the week -- we cannot yet completely discount a threat to the mainland U.S.

