Northern MN set for April snow, ice

MINNEAPOLIS - Don't put away those shovels just yet. Parts of northern Minnesota might see three inches of snow by Thursday morning while others could be in store for a heavy wintry mix.

Northeastern Minnesota is under a Winter Storm Watch as the National Weather Service says "significant icing" is possible.

A late-season winter storm will move through the region tonight through Thursday morning. #WIWX #MNWX pic.twitter.com/uWxsjbv4xK — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) April 25, 2017

Wednesday timeline

8 a.m. - Mix of precipitation will begin to fall in parts of northern Minnesota -- from Brainerd east to Duluth and north to Grand Marais. It will be more snow in Bemidji west to Moorhead. Spotty rain in St. Cloud and the Twin Cities.

1 p.m. - Precipitation becomes lighter throughout the afternoon and is expected to end Wednesday night.

10 p.m. - Clouds for most of Minnesota. Snow/mix lingers in western Wisconsin, north to Hayward and Grand Marais.

Snow accumulations

Expect around an inch of snow in areas like Grand Marais and Duluth. A snow band of around three inches is forecasted for the Bemidji and Moorhead areas.

