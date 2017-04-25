Northern MN set for April snow, ice

MINNEAPOLIS - Don't put away those shovels just yet. Parts of northern Minnesota might see three inches of snow by Thursday morning while others could be in store for a heavy wintry mix.
Northeastern Minnesota is under a Winter Storm Watch as the National Weather Service says "significant icing" is possible.
A late-season winter storm will move through the region tonight through Thursday morning. #WIWX #MNWX pic.twitter.com/uWxsjbv4xK— NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) April 25, 2017
Wednesday timeline
8 a.m. - Mix of precipitation will begin to fall in parts of northern Minnesota -- from Brainerd east to Duluth and north to Grand Marais. It will be more snow in Bemidji west to Moorhead. Spotty rain in St. Cloud and the Twin Cities.
1 p.m. - Precipitation becomes lighter throughout the afternoon and is expected to end Wednesday night.
10 p.m. - Clouds for most of Minnesota. Snow/mix lingers in western Wisconsin, north to Hayward and Grand Marais.
Snow accumulations
Expect around an inch of snow in areas like Grand Marais and Duluth. A snow band of around three inches is forecasted for the Bemidji and Moorhead areas.
The KARE 11 Weather Team will be tracking the system and will bring you the latest on KARE 11 Sunrise beginning at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday as well as throughout the day.
