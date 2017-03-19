NWS: 3 tornadoes hit MN on March 6

MINNEAPOLIS - The National Weather Service has confirmed a third tornado hit Minnesota earlier this month in Faribault County.
A survey on March 17 confirmed an EF1 tornado, packing winds up to 90 miles-per-hour, touched down on March 6 about a half-mile northwest of Bricelyn. It traveled northeast for nearly 10 miles, ending about 5.5 miles southwest of Wells. The NWS survey report says most of the damage was a Pihl's Park on Rice Lake where numerous trees fell on campers, lifting and tossing one camper 20 feet.
UPDATE: NWS damage survey confirms an EF-1 tornado in Faribault Co. on 3/6 #mnwx— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) March 19, 2017
PNS: https://t.co/YcshEUKnFG
Web: https://t.co/fG538rGRN2 pic.twitter.com/61ZVgSMYmp
The Faribault County tornado occurred at approximately 5:04 p.m., roughly 30 minutes before two twisters hit Clarks Grove and Zimmerman.
So why the wait?
The NWS says it did not receive reports of damage until the evening of March 10, just before several inches of snow fell in the area. The team then had to wait for the snow to melt, finally conducting the survey on March 17.
