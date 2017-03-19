NWS: 3 tornadoes hit MN on March 6

A look at some of the damage a tornado caused in Zimmerman, MN on March 6, 2017. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - The National Weather Service has confirmed a third tornado hit Minnesota earlier this month in Faribault County.

A survey on March 17 confirmed an EF1 tornado, packing winds up to 90 miles-per-hour, touched down on March 6 about a half-mile northwest of Bricelyn. It traveled northeast for nearly 10 miles, ending about 5.5 miles southwest of Wells. The NWS survey report says most of the damage was a Pihl's Park on Rice Lake where numerous trees fell on campers, lifting and tossing one camper 20 feet.

The Faribault County tornado occurred at approximately 5:04 p.m., roughly 30 minutes before two twisters hit Clarks Grove and Zimmerman.

So why the wait?

The NWS says it did not receive reports of damage until the evening of March 10, just before several inches of snow fell in the area. The team then had to wait for the snow to melt, finally conducting the survey on March 17.

