Pickup plunges through ice near St. Cloud

A Twin Cities man is looking for new wheels after his new pickup plunged through the ice and sank to the bottom of a lake in Stearns County Sunday. (Photo: Stearns County Sheriff's Office)

MUNSON TOWNSHIP, Minn. - A Twin Cities man is looking for new wheels after his new pickup plunged through the ice and sank to the bottom of a lake in Stearns County Sunday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Yang Toua of Columbia Heights was leaving Horseshoe Lake after a morning of fishing when he veered off a vehicle path and the tires of his 2016 GMC Sierra broke through the surface of the ice. Toua and his friend scrambled from the truck before the entire vehicle broke through, eventually settling on the bottom of Horseshoe Lake in about 6 feet of water.

A towing service that utilizes special ice and water removal equipment was able to remove the truck from the lake around 6 p.m. In most cases the person whose vehicle broke through is responsible for the cost of removal.

Law enforcement in Stearns County, like many other counties in the southern half of Minnesota, are warning anglers and other people who engage in winter sports that ice conditions are rapidly deteriorating due to the midwinter thaw that has taken place in the past week.

(© 2017 KARE)