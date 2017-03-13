Storm leaves parts of MN to dig out

Snow-covered roadways are making travel difficult in parts of Minnesota, with southern parts of the state getting up to 9 inches. (Photo: KTTC)

MINNEAPOLIS - Snow-covered roadways are making travel difficult in parts of Minnesota.



Southern regions of the state have been hardest hit by a winter storm marching across the Midwest. The State Patrol responded to nearly 400 crashes across the state Sunday. A multi-vehicle pileup temporarily shut down Interstate 694 in Fridley.



More than 9 inches of snow piled up in St. James with 8 inches in Madelia and Wabasso. In the Twin Cities, snowfall amounts totaled 1 to 4 inches. Forecasters say Sunday was the snowiest day in the Twin Cities metro in nearly three months.

In the Twin Cities the highest total was in Apple Valley with 4.2 inches.

Not to fear... temps in the 50s will arrive as soon as St. Patrick's Day (Friday), with rain predicted. That should make whatever fell Sunday and Monday melt in a hurry.

