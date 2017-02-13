Thaw keeps authorities busy on area lakes

For the second time in a matter of hours, a car fell through thin ice on Lake Minnetonka. (Photo: Hennepin Co. Sheriff's Office)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – With about three weeks away from when most fish houses have to be off Minnesota lakes, Hennepin County authorities are already busy responding the vehicles in lakes.

Hennepin County authorities say they've responded to reports of six vehicles that have dropped into county lakes due to thin ice. The weekend thaw didn't help matters.

"I definitely would not drive just all over the place. You have to be careful where you are going and you see other people out here so you feel a bit more confident that it is okay," said Jeff Thomas, who was ice fishing on Medicine Lake Monday. “There are 18 inches where I am fishing here so that’s pretty good. You just have to know where you are going.”

Recovery and towing costs vary greatly depending on whether or not the car is fully submerged or caught on the ice shelf. A recovery and a tow can range up into the thousands of dollars, plus there's a potential fine from the Minnesota DNR. That can be no less than two times and no more than five times the tow and recovery costs.

