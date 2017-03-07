Tornado confirmed near Zimmerman, earliest on record

The National Weather Service has confirmed that it was a tornado that caused extensive damage north of the Twin Cities.

GRAND FORKS, Minn. - The National Weather Service has confirmed that it was a tornado that caused extensive damage north of the Twin Cities.



Forecasters say the tornado that damaged buildings and took down trees and power lines near Zimmerman Monday evening was the earliest twister recorded in Minnesota. Previously, the earliest tornado ever reported in Minnesota happened on March 18, 1968 in Truman.

Zimmerman is about 35 miles from Minneapolis-St. Paul. A survey crew that spoke with KARE 11's Lou Raguse says they believe the tornado was between an F0 and F1, which indicates how powerful even a low-grade tornado can be.

KARE crews spent much of the morning and early afternoon assessing damage to properties on both Lake Ann and Elk Lake. Raguse reports that more than a dozen homes on Elk Lake had large trees fall on them, and one property had its entire roof ripped off. Trees are everywhere, power lines are on the ground and crews are putting up power poles as fast as they can so lines can be re-strung and electricity, restored.

Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott says on a wider scale, numerous roads remain closed following last evening’s storm, and county, township, and electrical crews continue cleanup and restoration efforts in the areas of Orrock and Zimmerman. Residential neighborhoods have been closed at County Road 15 at 253 ½ and 257th Avenues, and at 165th Street at 257th Avenue in the Ann Lake area of Orrock Township.

Additionally, 290th Avenue has been closed at 138th and 142nd Streets on the north end of Big Elk Lake in Baldwin Township to allow crews clear access for repairs and tree removal.

Brott says volunteers are not being sought at this time and the Sheriff’s Office is asking non-residents to avoid these areas in an effort to keep roadways clear. Dozens of homes suffered significant damage as a result of the storm, but no injuries were reported.

A second NWS crew is on the ground in southern Minnesota just north of Albert Lea, checking out whether significant damage in the community of Clarks Grove was also caused by a tornado.

