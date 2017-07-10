Tornado reported in Blue Earth County

A Blue Earth County deputy reported spotting a tornado northwest of Lake Crystal shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday that cut a path through a local corn field. (Photo: KARE)

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. - Investigators will be on the ground in southern Minnesota, trying to confirm a reported tornado that was spotted by a deputy near Lake Crystal late Sunday.

Blue Earth County deputy Scott Wolf tells KARE 11 that he saw the tornado ripping across a corn field shortly after 10:30 p.m. He says the twister was illuminated by a flash of lightning, and that winds were blowing so hard he couldn't shut the door to his squad car. Daylight revealed serious damage to the corn field where Wolf says he spotted the tornado, but it appears no structures were impacted and no one injured.

Brief #tornado a few minutes ago. Looking E from 6 miles WNW of Lake Crystal on 484th Ave at 10:26 PM CDT. #MNwx @NWSTwinCities pic.twitter.com/l4kUxtuqho — Derek Thompson (@DerekjT1003) July 10, 2017

National Weather Service personnel will be in the area Monday looking to confirm a touchdown.

The reported tornado was spawned by a powerful storm system that roared across southern Minnesota Sunday evening. In Nicollet County there were reports of snapped trees, downed power lines and a roof being ripped off a barn by high winds. And in Farmington a house fire is being blamed on a lightning strike. Authorities there say three people were injured in the incident, one of them a firefighter.

© 2017 KARE-TV