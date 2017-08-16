Tornado spotted NW of Mankato

Tornado spotted around 5:10 p.m. in Nicollet County on Aug. 16, 2017. (Photo: Logan Hoehn)

MANKATO, Minn. - A tornado touched down northwest of Mankato Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Nicollet County. Just before 5 p.m., law enforcement confirmed to the NWS that a tornado was on the ground over Nicollet, or 12 miles east of New Ulm, moving north at 25 mph.

Later, the NWS reported a trained spotter reported a tornado on the ground three miles south of Nicollet moving NNW.

The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office tells KARE 11 it has not yet received any reports of damage. The tornado warning remains in effect until 6 p.m.

I can confirm a touchdown near Nicollet. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/LG6M71iIxb — Brandon Lewis (@Brandon_L_Lewis) August 16, 2017

