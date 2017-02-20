Truck, ice house fall through the ice of Lake Michigan

A man is shopping for new wheels after an unfortunate ice fishing incident in northeast Wisconsin over the weekend. (Photo: NBC)

STURGEON BAY, Wis. - A man is shopping for new wheels after an unfortunate ice fishing incident in northeast Wisconsin over the weekend.

The angler was driving his Cadillac Escalade across a frozen bay on Lake Michigan, towing a ice fishing shack to a new spot when both broke through the surface and plunged to the bottom of the lake.

A man on shore was rolling video on his cell phone, commenting to a friend "Boy am I glad I aint out there." At that point the truck and fish house plunge through the thin ice, causing the man on shore to utter an explative.

Fortunately the driver of the truck was able to escape his sinking vehicle and pull himself to safety. He told authorities that a friend on a snowmobile told him the ice was safe.







