Two meteor showers peak this weekend

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - The annual southern Delta Aquarids will be at their best peaking at about 20 to 25 meteors per hour.

To see them, you will want to look south after 10 p.m. either Friday or Saturday. The nearby slow and bright Alpha Capricornids peak at only five per hour, but often produce fireballs which are very easy to see.

Meteor showers like the two we can see this weekend come from dust and small objects broken off a passing comet, but to see more you need to find a dark sky.

In the Twin Cities, there is almost too much light pollution to see meteors from the meteor showers this weekend, so you will want to drive away from the city, 20 to 25 miles will do the job.

If you can see more stars in the sky than you can easily count, you are probably in a good spot. Just remember to let your eyes adjust to the darkness, it takes about 20 minutes, so sit back, relax and enjoy the show.

