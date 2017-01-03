Uff da! Staying upright on the ice

Two men carefully walk through a patch of ice on a sidewalk in Uptown. (Photo: Heidi Wigdahl, KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS -- Many Twin Cities roads and sidewalks, if not treated, are expected to stay frozen throughout the rest of the week.

Freezing drizzle fell on Monday afternoon into early Tuesday morning, making it hard for walkers to avoid slick spots.

At Midwest Mountaineering in Minneapolis, customers were looking for ways to help them avoid slipping and falling on the ice.

"When I walk my puppy, it's so dangerous. I'm really afraid of falling down and I know I need something. Some of the sidewalks are impassable. They're so slippery," said Elizabeth Merchant of Minneapolis.

Merchant was looking for Yaktrax for walking. Yaktrax slip over your shoes and grip the ice. Midwest Mountaineering is expecting another shipment but is almost sold out of its slip-on ice cleats.

"The Yaktrax Walk or Pro, that's very basic... $20 to $30 dollars and that'll get you through the sidewalks pretty easily. The more expensive ones have spikes on them and that's really if you're going to be off-trail or on slopes," said Ian Timberlake, buyer at Midwest Mountaineer.

Timberlake says footwear traction devices are the best way to keep you from slipping on the ice. Last winter, Consumer Reports tested four slip-on cleats on different surfaces and found Stabilicers Original Heavy Duty Traction Cleat was the most effective all-around.

For boots, Timberlake says you want more rubber on the ice.

"A lot of people think that the more luggy the outsole is, the better on ice. That's actually not true. That's better for snowy conditions. You want more contact on the ice with your boot to not slip," he said.

There is also new technology. Arctic Grip is a special type of rubber sole that grips extremely well to ice.

"You'll see more of this coming out in the coming years. This is the first winter that we've had them but this is very effective in not slipping on ice. The ice traction devices are still going to be better but this is another option, as well," Timberlake said.

If using ice traction devices, Timberlake recommends drying them after using them to prevent rust.