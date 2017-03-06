KARE
Unconfirmed tornadoes, hail hit Minnesota in March

Jay Knoll, KARE 6:39 PM. CST March 06, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - A line of severe weather rolled through parts of Minnesota Monday evening, prompting several tornado watches and warnings.

Law enforcement observed a tornado on the ground west of Zimmerman around 6 p.m. KARE 11 viewers captured some of the storm images and shared them on social media.

 

 

 

The storms brought with them high winds and hail ranging in size. Tamela Schultz posted a Facebook video of the hail late Monday afternoon in Hutchinson.

This is a developing story. Stay with KARE 11 News for the latest updates.

