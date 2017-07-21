Wis. Gov. declares state of emergency in 17 counties

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has declared a state of emergency in 17 western Wisconsin counties following days of torrential rains and flooding. (Photo: KARE)

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has declared a state of emergency in 17 western Wisconsin counties following days of torrential rains and flooding.



Walker issued the declaration Friday afternoon. His office said in a news release that between 6 and 8 inches of rain fell Wednesday night, causing flash floods and rivers to rise to major flood stage. More storms were expected Friday night.

The counties include Buffalo, Crawford, Dane, Grant, Green, Iowa, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Lafayette, Monroe, Pepin, Richland, Rock, Sauk, Trempealeau, and Vernon.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the flooding,” Walker said in a released statement. “I have instructed state agencies and the Wisconsin National Guard to help those affected by the flooding and to continue to provide resources to assist with the response and recovery efforts. I thank the Wisconsin National Guard, Wisconsin Emergency Management, and all state agencies for their coordinated response to this emergency.”



Walker directed state agencies to assist people affected by the storms and called the Wisconsin National Guard to active duty as Adjutant General Donald Dunbar deems necessary to help with recovery efforts.

