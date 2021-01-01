Skip Navigation
Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Journalists around the country explore the history of anti-Asian hate in the U.S., stereotypes and microaggressions.
What is Sikhism? Breaking down an often-stereotyped religion
“People definitely noticed me in an airport or on an airplane, right? We're noticeable. And at the same time, people have no idea who we are.”
'We want to celebrate Asian joy': Spike in Asian American hate crimes sparks movements for change
Asian Americans have used the pandemic-fueled hate to spread more awareness around hate crimes and they say more action is needed.
What to say if you're the target of a microaggression
Comments like these can be damaging over time, creating a culture of subtle racism that can affect the mental health and experience of the recipient.
'They’re not like the others': Breaking down the dangers of the model minority myth
The seemingly 'positive' stereotypes commonly associated with the model minority myth that are regarded as harmless have silenced the struggles of Asian Americans.
Videos
South Asians, others find community in Twin Cities that began with Bollywood
SAATH is now a thriving non-profit for the arts that has recently assisted in raising money for emergency relief in India because of the COVID-19 crisis there.
South Asians, others find community in Twin Cities that began with Bollywood
SAATH is now a thriving non-profit for the arts that has recently assisted in raising money for emergency relief in India because of the COVID-19 crisis there.
Longtime friends open 'Fresh India Grocery and Eatery' in Woodbury
The owners of Fresh India Grocery and Eatery in Woodbury set out to fill a gap in the Twin Cities eastern suburbs.
Longtime friends open 'Fresh India Grocery and Eatery' in Woodbury
The owners of Fresh India Grocery and Eatery in Woodbury set out to fill a gap in the Twin Cities eastern suburbs.
After surge in anti-Asian hate crimes, join these top Twin Cities chefs and bartenders in supporting the AAPI community
A group of Asian American chefs and bartenders started "Minnesota Rice" to raise awareness and support against racism towards the AAPI community.
The book 'PLACED' couldn't have come at a better time
The book "PLACED," created by a Minneapolis-based photographer, explores the impact that adoption has on the Asian American identity.
After surge in anti-Asian hate crimes, join these top Twin Cities chefs and bartenders in supporting the AAPI community
A group of Asian American chefs and bartenders started "Minnesota Rice" to raise awareness and support against racism towards the AAPI community.
The book 'PLACED' couldn't have come at a better time
The book "PLACED," created by a Minneapolis-based photographer, explores the impact that adoption has on the Asian American identity.
