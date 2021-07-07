“I am filled with excitement and gratitude as I begin this next chapter of my career,” Perkins said.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — After 25 years of informing and entertaining Minnesota viewers, longtime sports anchor Eric Perkins has made the decision to leave KARE 11.

“I am filled with excitement and gratitude as I begin this next chapter of my career,” Perkins said. “I am so thankful to KARE 11 and my co-workers for the opportunities to blaze such a creative path and to build relationships with so many communities, teams and athletes. Moving on, I look forward with great enthusiasm to spending more quality time with my family and to discover a new avenue for my talents.”

“Perk,” as he’s known to colleagues and viewers, started at KARE 11 in November of 1996. He quickly won over viewers with his Emmy-winning “Perk at Play” segments. The series gave Perk a chance to try his hand at all kinds of fun (and sometimes unusual) activities, including ski jumping, a demolition derby, and even bullfighting.

Perkins was named KARE 11 sports director and weeknight sports anchor in 2012, after previously serving as weekend sports anchor and co-anchor of KARE 11 Saturday.

“Eric Perkins was an early adopter in breaking the mold of a traditional television sportscast,” said KARE 11 President and General Manager Bill Dallman. “Eric’s bold and innovative style created memorable moments not just in sports, but across the television, digital and social platforms of KARE 11. We wish Eric nothing but the best as he looks to apply his considerable talents in a new way.”

In addition to delivering sports news and highlights to Minnesota audiences every weeknight, Perkins has been recognized for his community work by KARE parent company TEGNA with its National Community Empowerment Award. Perkins also created Perk’s Pinky Swear Messfest, an event that benefits the nonprofit Pinky Swear Foundation and its work helping children with cancer.

“Eric has been a big part of KARE’s success, and we will miss his creativity and fun-loving personality. We wish him the very best,” said KARE 11 News Director Stacey Nogy.

Born in Los Angeles, television broadcasting was a family affair for Perk, as the son of late legendary journalist and “Biography” host Jack Perkins.