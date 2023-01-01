Download the KARE 11+ app on Roku and Fire TV for live 24/7 news and more

Watch live and on-demand news and special programs from KARE 11 and our partners at TEGNA and Locked On Sports.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — KARE 11 News is available live and on-demand on your favorite TV streaming device, anytime from anywhere in the U.S.

The free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Amazon Fire TV and smart TV devices features a 24/7 stream with live KARE 11 News broadcasts, along with additional programming from our partners at TEGNA (like Verify and "In the News" national headlines) and Locked On Sports.

In addition to the live stream, watch the latest from KARE 11 on-demand, including newscast replays, the updated weather forecast from the KARE 11 weather team, plus special collections from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News, Land of 10,000 Stories, Grow with KARE, Weather Minds and more!

LIVE NEWSCASTS

KARE 11 News Sunrise (Weekdays, 4:30 a.m. - 7 a.m. CT)

Daily Blast Live (Weekdays, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. CT)

KARE 11 News at 4 (Weekdays, 4 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. CT)

KARE 11 News at 5 (Daily, 5 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. CT)

KARE 11 News at 6 (Monday - Saturday, 6 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. CT)

Breaking the News (Weekdays, 6:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. CT)

KARE 11 News at 10 (Daily, 10 p.m. - 10:35 p.m. CT)

KARE 11 Saturday (Saturday, 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. CT)

Some newscasts may be pre-empted due to extended live sports or entertainment coverage on KARE 11 TV. The KARE 11+ app does not stream NBC news, sports or prime time programs.

DOWNLOAD ON ROKU

Add the free KARE 11 channel by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store on your device, or add the KARE 11+ Roku channel using this link.

DOWNLOAD ON FIRE TV

Search for the free KARE 11+ app in the Amazon App Store directly on your Fire TV or Fire TV Stick, or add the KARE 11+ Fire TV app using this link.

DOWNLOAD ON YOUR SMART TV

The KARE 11 Plus app is also now available directly on "smart" or "connected" televisions made by Samsung, LG and Philips, as well as televisions with Android TV. Search for KARE 11 in your television's app store to add KARE 11+.

OTHER FREE WAYS TO WATCH

The KARE 11+ 24/7 stream can be viewed on any desktop or mobile web browser anytime on the Watch page here on kare11.com.

You can also watch KARE 11 News streaming live on the free KARE 11 app for your smartphone:

The KARE 11+ stream is also featured in the Local News section of the Tubi streaming app.