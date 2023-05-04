'Get Rich or Die Tryin'' tour schedules stop at Xcel Energy Center

The 47-year-old rapper, along with Busta Rhymes and Jeremih will hit the stage of the Xcel Energy Center on Friday, Sept. 15.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Rap superstar, actor and entrepreneur Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson has included St. Paul in his world tour dates for his upcoming celebration of the 20th anniversary of his album, "Get Rich or Die Tryin'."

50 Cent, along with Busta Rhymes and Jeremih will hit the stage of the Xcel Energy Center on Friday, Sept. 15.

For tickets to the St. Paul show, the verified fan registration process has already begun and will continue until May 7.

The general public ticket sale begins on Friday, May 12.

Fans can expect to hear the 47-year-old's hits like "Candy Shop," "In Da Club" and "21 Questions," the latter two are from his debut album, "Get Rich or Die Tryin'."

That 2003 album peaked at number one on the Billboard 200 and was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 46th Grammy Awards.

The New York rapper is also known for his acting roles in movies and television. He has also been very successful in his business ventures, in 2007, he reportedly made $100 million when Coca-Cola purchased Vitaminwater.

50 Cent's "The Final Lap" tour kicks off its North American leg at Maverik Center in Salt Lake City on July 21.

The European leg will begin on Sept. 28 at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam.

More tour dates are expected to be announced in "Australia, New Zealand, Asia and Europe soon," according to the Xcel Energy Center news release.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+