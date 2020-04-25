ACES All-Star Auction will raise funds to connect virtual coaches with kids in need.

Athletes Committed to Educating Students (ACES) is an academic after-school program whose mission is to reduce the achievement gap and improve the likelihood of success for students in under served communities in the twin Cities.

However, with schools and community centers closed across the state right now, many ACES students are unable to get the support they need.

The organization's new virtual coaching program will allow ACES to work one-on-one with students so they can continue their important work.

To help fund this initiative, ACES will hold an All-Star Auction over the next six weeks. During this time Minnesota athletes and celebrities will auction off memorabilia that's hanging around in their closets. All proceeds will go toward supporting the new virtual coaching program.