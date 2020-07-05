Comedians host virtual shows through MN venue

Acme Comedy Club is tapping comedian Jackie Kashian and Zoom to keep people laughing.

MINNEAPOLIS — Growing up, Jackie Kashian's head was buried in books. Maybe that's why she says her career started centuries ago.

"A lot of people don't know this but I opened up for Hester Prynne," Kashian said.

Now a professional comedian whose real credits include Conan, Last Comic Standing, and HBO's 2 Dope Queens, Kashian lives in LA.

"I lived in Minneapolis for most of the 90s," she said. "It's what I think of as my comedy hometown and I came up through Acme."

Acme Comedy Company has been touted as the best comedy club in the United States for almost 30 Years, according to its website.

So when executive orders to stay home took effect due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kashian called on her friends.

"There's so many great comics who have come out of Acme and are relatively famous or have a following," she said. "I started doing the shows online, sort of afternoon shows, and then I called Acme and I was like, 'What are you guys doing?'"

They decided to sell tickets to virtual shows on Zoom. Kashian prefers the app to other online platforms because you can see individual audience members who have joined the live video call.

"It feels more face-to-face," she said. "I've never looked this closely into somebody's face as much as I have in the last month."

In fact, Acme's first two Zoom shows were sold out. But Kashian says some comics have criticized the approach, saying it's not real stand-up comedy.

"I spent probably 20 years doing one-nighters and arguably a Thursday in Minot, North Dakota, is not real stand-up," she said.

Challenges can happen anywhere.

"I did Carnegie Hall one time," Kashian said. "Carnegie Hall isn't set up for stand-up comedy. You've got a microphone in your hand and you're shouting to the fourth tier 100 feet in the sky. That's what Zoom more feels like where you have to wait, because of Internet lag and stuff, for the joke to hit the back wall and roll back so that everybody gets it."

"It's definitely a substitute until I get to do stand up in front of regular crowds of people, where we will all hold hands, I assume, and laugh and dance in the streets."