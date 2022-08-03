Alanis Morissette announces stop in St. Paul to celebrate 'Jagged Little Pill'

The tour launches out of Ottawa, Canada on July 10 and lands at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center July 24.

ST PAUL, Minn — Seven-time Grammy winner and 90s alternative icon Alanis Morissette announced Tuesday she's heading out on the North American leg of her tour to celebrate 25 years of "Jagged Little Pill."

The tour launches out of Ottawa, Canada on July 10 and lands at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center July 24. Produced by Live Nation, Morissette's North American circuit will be supported by seminal grunge-rockers Garbage.

The dates in the U.S. and Canada will follow a month-long tour across Europe.

Morissette's chart-topping album "Jagged Little Pill" garnered worldwide acclaim after its release in 1995, later becoming one of the best-selling albums of all time. It was nominated for nine Grammy Awards, five of which it won — including Album of the Year. A Broadway musical by the same name hit the stage in 2019, winning two Tony Awards and a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

The tour news comes as Morisette announced the release of her new single, "Olive Branch," that comes out Friday.

Tickets for the tour also go on sale Friday, which can be found here.

